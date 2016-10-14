Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Napredak Krusevac 2 Rad Belgrade 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 11 9 1 1 34 10 28 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 11 8 2 1 22 8 26 3 Partizan Belgrade 11 7 1 3 17 8 22 4 Napredak Krusevac 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 5 FK Radnicki Nis 11 6 2 3 16 11 20 6 FK Mladost Lucani 11 6 0 5 12 14 18 7 Spartak Subotica 11 5 1 5 19 20 16 8 Rad Belgrade 12 4 3 5 9 16 15 ------------------------- 9 Metalac 11 4 2 5 8 8 14 10 FK Vozdovac 11 4 2 5 10 15 14 11 FK Novi Pazar 11 3 2 6 12 17 11 12 Backa 11 3 1 7 6 12 10 13 FK Radnik Surdulica 11 2 3 6 8 16 9 14 Javor 11 1 6 4 10 19 9 15 Cukaricki 11 1 4 6 8 15 7 16 Borac Cacak 11 1 4 6 6 13 7 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Borac Cacak v Spartak Subotica (1500) FK Radnicki Nis v Backa (1500) FK Radnik Surdulica v FK Novi Pazar (1500) FK Vozdovac v Partizan Belgrade (1500) Metalac v Javor (1500) Sunday, October 16 Red Star Belgrade v Cukaricki (1300) FK Mladost Lucani v Vojvodina Novi Sad (1500)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)