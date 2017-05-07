May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Napredak Krusevac 0 FK Radnicki Nis 2
Saturday, May 6
FK Vozdovac 3 Red Star Belgrade 2
Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 FK Mladost Lucani 1
Friday, May 5
Javor 1 Partizan Belgrade 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Partizan Belgrade 34 27 4 3 68 20 49
-------------------------
2 Red Star Belgrade 34 27 4 3 82 32 46
3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 34 20 5 9 55 31 36
-------------------------
4 FK Mladost Lucani 34 17 6 11 42 33 33
-------------------------
5 FK Radnicki Nis 34 15 8 11 46 39 31
6 Napredak Krusevac 34 15 7 12 38 32 26
7 FK Vozdovac 34 14 5 15 39 46 26
8 Javor 34 11 10 13 34 43 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup