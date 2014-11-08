UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Red Star Belgrade 0 Cukaricki 0 FK Mladost Lucani 0 Radnicki Kragujevac 0 FK Novi Pazar 2 Borac Cacak 2 FK Radnicki Nis 0 OFK Belgrade 0 Jagodina 0 Rad Belgrade 2 Napredak Krusevac 0 FK Vozdovac 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 FK Donji Srem 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 11 9 1 1 26 7 28 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 12 8 3 1 15 4 27 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 12 8 1 3 24 11 25 ------------------------- 4 Cukaricki 12 6 4 2 21 10 22 ------------------------- 5 FK Novi Pazar 12 6 2 4 17 12 20 6 OFK Belgrade 12 4 6 2 15 14 18 7 FK Mladost Lucani 12 5 2 5 13 14 17 8 Spartak Subotica 11 4 4 3 10 10 16 9 Rad Belgrade 12 4 2 6 18 19 14 10 Jagodina 12 4 2 6 13 19 14 11 FK Donji Srem 12 4 2 6 11 19 14 12 Borac Cacak 12 2 5 5 11 14 11 13 FK Vozdovac 12 3 2 7 10 20 11 ------------------------- 14 Napredak Krusevac 12 2 4 6 8 14 10 ------------------------- 15 FK Radnicki Nis 12 3 1 8 10 21 10 16 Radnicki Kragujevac 12 1 3 8 2 16 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Spartak Subotica v Partizan Belgrade (1200)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
