Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 13 Red Star Belgrade 4 FK Mladost Lucani 1 Napredak Krusevac 3 Javor 0 Partizan Belgrade 2 FK Vozdovac 1 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0 FK Radnicki Nis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 35 28 4 3 70 21 52 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 35 28 4 3 86 33 49 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 35 20 6 9 55 31 37 ------------------------- 4 FK Mladost Lucani 35 17 6 12 43 37 33 ------------------------- 5 FK Radnicki Nis 35 15 9 11 46 39 32 6 Napredak Krusevac 35 16 7 12 41 32 29 7 FK Vozdovac 35 14 5 16 40 48 26 8 Javor 35 11 10 14 34 46 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.