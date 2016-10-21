Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Vojvodina Novi Sad 3 FK Vozdovac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 12 10 1 1 37 11 31 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 13 9 2 2 25 11 29 3 Partizan Belgrade 12 8 1 3 20 8 25 4 FK Radnicki Nis 12 7 2 3 17 11 23 5 Napredak Krusevac 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 6 FK Mladost Lucani 12 7 0 5 14 14 21 7 Spartak Subotica 12 5 2 5 22 23 17 8 Metalac 12 4 3 5 9 9 15 ------------------------- 9 Rad Belgrade 12 4 3 5 9 16 15 10 FK Vozdovac 13 4 2 7 11 21 14 11 FK Radnik Surdulica 12 3 3 6 11 17 12 12 FK Novi Pazar 12 3 2 7 13 20 11 13 Backa 12 3 1 8 6 13 10 14 Javor 12 1 7 4 11 20 10 15 Borac Cacak 12 1 5 6 9 16 8 16 Cukaricki 12 1 4 7 9 18 7 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Backa v FK Radnik Surdulica (1300) Spartak Subotica v Red Star Belgrade (1300) Cukaricki v Metalac (1500) FK Novi Pazar v Napredak Krusevac (1500) Javor v FK Mladost Lucani (1500) Rad Belgrade v Borac Cacak (1500) Partizan Belgrade v FK Radnicki Nis (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)