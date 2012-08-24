Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 FK Radnicki Nis 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FK Donji Srem 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Jagodina 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 3 FK Novi Pazar 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Rad Belgrade 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 6 FK Radnicki Nis 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 7 Partizan Belgrade 2 1 0 1 8 2 3 8 Javor 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 9 Sloboda Point Sevojno 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 10 BSK 2 1 0 1 1 7 3 11 Radnicki Kragujevac 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 12 Red Star Belgrade 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 13 Smederevo 2 0 1 1 0 5 1 14 Hajduk Kula 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 15 OFK Belgrade 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 16 Spartak Subotica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Javor v Spartak Subotica (1500) OFK Belgrade v Hajduk Kula (1500) Rad Belgrade v Smederevo (1500) Sloboda Point Sevojno v FK Donji Srem (1500) Vojvodina Novi Sad v BSK (1730) Sunday, August 26 FK Novi Pazar v Red Star Belgrade (1500) Partizan Belgrade v Jagodina (1700)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.