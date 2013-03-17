Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 FK Novi Pazar 2 Smederevo 1 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Red Star Belgrade 1 Javor 1 BSK 2 Partizan Belgrade 2 OFK Belgrade 0 Radnicki Kragujevac 3 Hajduk Kula 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 19 16 1 2 54 12 49 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 19 12 2 5 38 26 38 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 18 9 8 1 20 12 35 ------------------------- 4 Jagodina 18 10 2 6 20 15 32 ------------------------- 5 Rad Belgrade 18 7 7 4 21 14 28 6 Sloboda Uzice 18 7 7 4 22 22 28 7 Javor 19 8 3 8 29 19 27 8 Spartak Subotica 18 6 6 6 25 21 24 9 FK Radnicki Nis 19 6 6 7 18 28 24 10 FK Novi Pazar 19 5 7 7 20 24 22 10 OFK Belgrade 19 6 4 9 20 24 22 12 Hajduk Kula 19 5 4 10 22 24 19 13 BSK 19 5 3 11 19 43 18 14 FK Donji Srem 18 4 5 9 13 22 17 ------------------------- 15 Radnicki Kragujevac 19 3 7 9 16 27 16 16 Smederevo 19 1 6 12 9 33 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint