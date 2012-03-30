BELGRADE, March 30 Serbian police said on Friday
they had arrested a former senior soccer official and four other
men suspected of hurling a hand grenade onto the lawn of a home
belonging to former Yugoslavia midfielder Dragan Stojkovic.
Dragan Bulic, who was the president of the Serbian first
division clubs' association from 2001-2008, was apprehended over
last month's attack in the southern Serbian city of Nis, which
is Stojkovic's hometown.
His mother Desanka was in the house at the time of the
attack but was not injured.
"Apart from Bulic, police have arrested Sasa Vranic, Nikola
Tomovic, Zoran Atanaskovic and Igor Dragojevic, who is suspected
of being the direct perpetrator of the attack," Serbian Interior
Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters.
"Police are still looking for Marko Poljak, the other
individual suspected of hurling the grenade."
Bulic also owned former first division club Zeleznik
Belgrade, who were dissolved in 2005 after they won the Serbian
FA Cup before merging with neighbours Vozdovac, now playing in
the third division.
Stojkovic, who helped Yugoslavia to the 1990 World Cup
quarter-finals, is the coach of Japanese J-League side Nagoya
Grampus Eight.
The 47-year-old, who also won the 1993 Champions League with
Olympique Marseille, was the Yugoslav Football Association
president from 2001-2005 and Red Star Belgrade president from
2005-2007 before he took over at Nagoya in 2008.
He was at loggerheads with die-hard Red Star fans in 2007
after selling key players to keep the debt-ridden club afloat
and stepped down after the 1991 European Cup winners sealed two
successive league and cup doubles.
In January, several Red Star fans threw Stojkovic out of the
stadium cafe and told him he was not welcome at the ground,
where he once drew standing ovations as a player.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Mark Meadows)