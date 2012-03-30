BELGRADE, March 30 Serbian police said on Friday they had arrested a former senior soccer official and four other men suspected of hurling a hand grenade onto the lawn of a home belonging to former Yugoslavia midfielder Dragan Stojkovic.

Dragan Bulic, who was the president of the Serbian first division clubs' association from 2001-2008, was apprehended over last month's attack in the southern Serbian city of Nis, which is Stojkovic's hometown.

His mother Desanka was in the house at the time of the attack but was not injured.

"Apart from Bulic, police have arrested Sasa Vranic, Nikola Tomovic, Zoran Atanaskovic and Igor Dragojevic, who is suspected of being the direct perpetrator of the attack," Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters.

"Police are still looking for Marko Poljak, the other individual suspected of hurling the grenade."

Bulic also owned former first division club Zeleznik Belgrade, who were dissolved in 2005 after they won the Serbian FA Cup before merging with neighbours Vozdovac, now playing in the third division.

Stojkovic, who helped Yugoslavia to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, is the coach of Japanese J-League side Nagoya Grampus Eight.

The 47-year-old, who also won the 1993 Champions League with Olympique Marseille, was the Yugoslav Football Association president from 2001-2005 and Red Star Belgrade president from 2005-2007 before he took over at Nagoya in 2008.

He was at loggerheads with die-hard Red Star fans in 2007 after selling key players to keep the debt-ridden club afloat and stepped down after the 1991 European Cup winners sealed two successive league and cup doubles.

In January, several Red Star fans threw Stojkovic out of the stadium cafe and told him he was not welcome at the ground, where he once drew standing ovations as a player. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Mark Meadows)