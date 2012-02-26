NIS, Serbia Feb 26 Unidentified assailants
threw a hand grenade which exploded in the garden of the family
home of former Yugoslavia captain Dragan Stojkovic in the
southern Serbian town of Nis, police said on Sunday.
"The incident was reported yesterday afternoon and an
investigation was launched immediately," Nis police spokeswoman
Lidija Pavlovic said.
"The explosion created a crater in the lawn and we are
currently establishing the details," she added.
Stojkovic's mother Desanka was in the house at the time but
was not injured in the incident.
In a statement to Belgrade media, Stojkovic, the manager of
Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight, said he was not the target.
"It leaves a bitter taste but anything I might say at this
point in time would be superfluous because I am convinced that I
wasn't the intended recipient of this assault," he was quoted as
saying by Belgrade's B 92 website (www.b92.net).
"I will let the police do their job and I have complete
faith that they will establish who was behind this attack as
well as what the motives were," he said.
The 46-year-old Stojkovic captained the former Yugoslavia to
the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals after winning two league
titles with Red Star Belgrade.
He came to loggerheads with die-hard Red Star fans as the
club's president in 2007 when he sold a plethora of talented
players to keep the debt-ridden club afloat and stepped down
after steering them to two successive league and cup doubles.
In a most recent incident, several Red Star fans ejected
Stojkovic out of the team stadium's cafe last month and told him
never to come back to the ground where he once drew standing
ovations as a player.
