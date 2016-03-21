BELGRADE, March 21 Dusan Tadic will not play for Serbia again while Radovan Curcic, who left him out of this month's friendlies with Poland and Estonia, remains coach.

"I play in the world's strongest league and then I find out in the newspapers that I am no longer good enough to play for the national team," the 27-year-old Tadic said of the English Premier League.

"Someone could have at least called me and told me over the phone," the Southampton winger was quoted as saying by Belgrade's Beta news agency on Monday.

"This is humiliating and disrespectful, hence I will no longer play for Serbia while Curcic is in charge."

The Balkan nation, who have failed to qualify for any major tournament since the 2010 World Cup, play Poland in Poznan on Wednesday and Estonia in Tallinn six days later.

The 44-year-old Curcic replaced Dick Advocaat during Serbia's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign when the Dutchman quit after taking one point from the opening three games.

The new coach failed to revive the team and they finished fourth in their group behind Portugal, Albania and Denmark.

Tadic, who has scored five goals in 34 international appearances, criticised Curcic's abilities.

"I don't think Curcic is up to the task," he said.

"I'd like to be more positive but a coach who has not been in charge of a top team aiming for titles does not have the potential, the authority or the knowledge to lead a national team to victories...but I wish him and the team all the best."

Curcic was in charge of Serbian first division sides Borac Cacak and Javor Ivanjica before steering the national under-21 side to the 2015 European Championship where they went out in the group stages. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)