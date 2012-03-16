By Zoran Milosavljevic
| BELGRADE, March 16
BELGRADE, March 16 Serbian champions Partizan
Belgrade, their city rivals Rad and first division debutants
Novi Pazar have been punished for crowd trouble after a week
littered with fresh soccer violence in the country.
The Serbian Football Association (FSS) on Friday ordered
Partizan and Rad to play their next home games behind closed
doors after their fans rioted in last Saturday's league matches.
Partizan fans pelted their new coach Avram Grant with
lighters and also invaded the pitch and attacked the team's
teenage striker Lazar Markovic after last Saturday's 0-0 home
draw with Sloboda Sevojno.
Rad fans hurled rocks and flares the same day at rival
supporters during their home goalless draw with Novi Pazar,
whose faithful retaliated and then caused trouble in Wednesday's
2-1 defeat by visiting Vojvodina Novi Sad.
Partizan and Rad have also been fined 500,000 dinars
($5,918) each, a statement said, while Novi Pazar's stadium has
been closed pending a final decision on whether they must play
matches without fans.
The club were also ordered not to allocate tickets for their
fans for the next four away games.
The violence was the worst possible interlude to UEFA
President Michel Platini's visit to Serbia, where he attended a
conference organised by the Council of Europe to discuss the
best course of action to crush sports violence and match-fixing.
Platini also met with top FSS officials, who on Friday named
a soccer pitch after him in the national team's training base in
Belgrade's suburb of Stara Pazova.
Serbia's soccer authorities and their ability to combat
hooliganism will again be tested on Wednesday, when Partizan and
bitter city foes Red Star meet in the first leg of their cup
semi-final.
The fixture has a history of crowd trouble and very few
derbies have been incident-free in the last two decades, with
fighting between rival fans resulting in several deaths and
hundreds if not thousands of serious injuries down the years.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)