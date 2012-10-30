BELGRADE Oct 30 Police have charged 12 people with violent conduct after a mass brawl following an Under-21 Euro 2013 qualifier between Serbia and England this month, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Charges have been pressed against five Serbia players and an assistant coach, two England players and an assistant coach as well as three fans," the ministry said.

"According to the instructions of the public prosecutor's office in Krusevac, they have been charged with violent conduct at a public sports event on October 16 at the Mladost stadium.

"The three fans have been charged with the use of fireworks."

None of the people charged were identfied.

A brawl involving players and staff from both sides broke out after the second leg match which England won 1-0 to seal a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach next year's finals in Israel.

England left back Danny Rose, who was sent off along with Serbia's Nikola Ninkovic, claimed he was racially abused and pelted with missiles by the home fans before, during and after the match.

The Serbian Football Association denied the racism charges and UEFA's disciplinary committee is to review the video evidence before it announces its verdict on Nov. 22.

UEFA president Michel Platini said last week Serbia could face tough sanctions if found guilty of racism.

"We will get the report from the delegates and the report from the officials - we have television footage and the disciplinary committee will deal with it," Platini told reporters at a Euro 2016 meeting. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by John Mehaffey)