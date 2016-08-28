(Adds quotes)

BELGRADE Aug 28 Serbia's top division match between champions Red Star Belgrade and Novi Pazar was marred by serious crowd trouble and racism as officials were forced to suspend play for 20 minutes midway through the second half on Sunday.

Trouble erupted when home Novi Pazar fans pelted the Red Star bench with fireworks and seats they had ripped from the stands after Red Star striker Predrag Sikimic injured the home side's keeper Mladen Zivkovic.

"I regret that the match, which was supposed to be a treat for the fans, boiled over and turned into something unfamiliar with sport," Novi Pazar coach Zoran Maric told reporters.

His Red Star counterpart Miodrag Bozovic said: "Chaos was on the cards after the home players' volatile reaction to the penalty awarded to us (for Red Star's opening goal in the first half)."

"Even if the referee got it wrong, there is no excuse."

Novi Pazar players jostled referee Milan Ilic before Red Star captain Aleksandar Lukovic converted the spot-kick to fire Red Star ahead.

With the home fans also hurling racist abuse at Red Star's Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga during the second-half delay, riot police moved in to secure the visitors' dugout as Ilic led the players into the tunnel.

Sikimic was sent off for his reckless kick to Zivkovic's head and the 27-year-old keeper was rushed to hospital with a fractured cheekbone.

Red Star, who were leading 2-0 when the incidents happened, won the game 4-1 to stay top of the 16-team league with 19 points from seven games.

