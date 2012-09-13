By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 13 Serbian league leaders
Vojvodina Novi Sad have sacked their coach Zlatomir Zagorcic
because the team eked out three successive 1-0 wins with drab
performances, club officials said on Thursday.
Vojvodina - who won two league titles in the former
Yugoslavia - have 10 points from four games, one more than
champions Partizan who are chasing a record sixth successive
league title.
They appointed former striker Nebojsa Vignjevic in place of
Zagorcic.
"We have analysed our performances during the international
break and felt that we should have played better football
against the three lesser rivals we beat by the skin of our
teeth," club president Miodrag Pantelic told a news conference.
"We didn't play well and we assessed that we needed a new
coach for the upcoming challenges again stronger opposition. We
have a good squad capable of producing more entertaining
football and that's our first priority because we know that we
can't ask Vignjevic to win trophies at all costs."
Vojvodina have been overshadowed by Belgrade's big two Red
Star and Partizan, who have won 22 of 23 league titles between
them since Vojvodina last became champions in 1989.
Vignjevic, a journeyman who played for the likes of Edmonton
Drillers, Toronto Lynx and Cypriot side Enosis Neon Paralimni
since he left Rad Belgrade in 1995, said he would ask the
players to adopt a new style.
"I want them to think beyond winning by the odd goal because
we can do better than that," he said.
"Staying in the top three should be a requirement and
perhaps the time has come for Vojvodina to make a step forward
and mount a sustained challenge for the league title."
The first test of Vignjevic's credentials will be on Sunday
when Vojvodina are at home to third-placed Jagodina, who are
also just one point off the pace and behind Partizan on goal
difference.
