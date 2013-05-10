BELGRADE May 10 Vojvodina Novi Sad have called the Serbian Cup final defeat to unfancied Jagodina an "embarrassment for the club and an insult to the army of its faithful fans."

They issued an apology to supporters following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat, Vojvodina's sixth cup final loss in as many attempts.

"Disgrace is an understatement for our failure and there is no excuse, having been provided the facilities no other Serbian club has and support by 11,000 fans in the final," the club said on their website (www.fkvojvodina.rs) on Friday.

"We have let you down and we will understand if you don't forgive us. The defeat means many of us have missed the opportunity to enhance our careers and win good transfers but that's exactly what we deserve."

Angry Vojvodina fans burned several seats in Partizan Belgrade's stadium after the final whistle and jeered the team off the pitch, while club president Ratko Butorovic blasted the players for what he called an unacceptable performance.

It was a first trophy for Jagodina after a first-half penalty settled the drab contest.