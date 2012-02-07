(Adds byline, no changes to text)
By Melanie Lee
Feb 7 Shanghai Shenhua are trying to sign
Stoke City defender Matthew Upson, while talks continue about
Didier Drogba joining his former Chelsea strike partner Nicolas
Anelka at the Chinese club.
Shenhua official Ma Yue told Reuters on Tuesday that the
Super League side were in talks with former England defender
Upson but declined to give a timeline for the negotiations with
the 32-year-old centreback.
Shenhua have already turned heads in recent months after
signing former France striker Anelka and appointing his
compatriot Jean Tigana as coach.
The club have also been strongly linked with Ivory Coast
striker Drogba and Ma again refused to rule out the signing.
Asked about both Drogba, 33, and Upson joining, Ma said:
"There is nothing confirmed. We are still in the midst of
discussions."
Drogba's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of June.
