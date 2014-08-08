SINGAPORE Aug 8 A Singaporean third division soccer player has been banned for a year by the country's football association for his role in a brawl at the end of a match, with six of his team mates and the club also punished.

Nur Sazrin Bin Sapuan of Bishan Barx FC was slapped with the severe punishment and also handed a S$500 fine after being found guilty of misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The incident occurred after Bishan's 3-2 defeat by Siglap CSC in June, with the police called to the Jurong West Stadium and several players requiring medical attention, local media reported.

Sarzin's team mates Annuar Zuhaili Bin Rasidin and Mohd Khairul Bin Abdul Salam were handed eight match suspensions and S$500 fines, with Goh Sheng Ren Aaron, Mohamed Azmi Bin Mahamud and Muhammad Norisham Bin Zulkifli given six match bans.

Muhammad Faiz Abdul Rahim was handed a five match ban, with the club deducted five points and also fined S$1,000. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)