SINGAPORE Nov 6 Singaporean club Gombak United withdrew from domestic competition on Tuesday citing financial concerns, three weeks after the country's Football Association (FAS) discussed plans to fine teams who finished last.

Gombak's departure from the league means 12 teams will compete in 2013 but United, who finished ninth this year, said they planned to return once they 'consolidate their resources'.

The FAS also announced new initiatives on Tuesday to try to increase competition in the league which struggles for crowd numbers despite the population's thirst for all things connected with the English Premier League.

A revamped league will see the 12 teams play at home and away before the top six break off to play another round to determine the winners, increasing the number of matches and hopefully revenue for a number of cash-strapped clubs.

Prize money is also increased for the winners but there was no mention in Tuesday's statement of the radical idea first mentioned by the FAS three weeks ago to fine clubs who finished last to increase competition in a relegation-free league.

S.League boss Lim Chin had told the TODAY newspaper last month that the team that finished last in the league next season would face a S$50,000 ($40,800) fine, while the 12th-placed side would be S$30,000 worse off.

The fine system was met with waves of criticism and local media speculated that teams and owners could withdraw over the idea. ($1 = 1.2252 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Clare Fallon)