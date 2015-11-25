SINGAPORE Nov 25 Singapore's Court of Appeal freed on Wednesday Dan Tan Seet Eng, named by the Interpol as "the leader of the world's most notorious match-fixing syndicate", saying his detention without trial was unlawful.

Interpol lauded Singaporean authorities when they arrested the businessman in 2013, saying he was the "mastermind" of the world's largest and most aggressive football match-fixing syndicate.

Tan, 51, has been detained since October 2013 under a law that allows Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs to detain without trial up to a year a person who has been associated with activities of a criminal nature if the ministry deems it necessary in the interests of public safety, peace and good order.

The orders for detention could be reviewed annually.

The grounds given for Tan's detention, which are based on his running of the syndicate from Singapore and his recruitment of runners in Singapore, set out few connections with Singapore, the chief justice and two appeal court judges said in their written decision.

"While, as we have noted, these acts are reprehensible and should not be condoned, there is nothing to suggest whether (or how) these activities could be thought to have a bearing on the public safety, peace and good order within Singapore," they said.

"The matches fixed, whether or not successfully, all took place beyond our shores."

The judges ruled that Tan, who did not face charges in Singapore, should be set free but it was unclear whether Tan had been released. His lawyers did not immediately respond to Reuters request.

Tan still faces charges in Italy and Hungary, Singapore's Straits Times reported.

International Centre for Sports Security executive director Chris Eaton was critical of Singapore's decision to release Tan.

"The daily reality of the world today is replete with the routine global connections and integrations that Singapore has taken maximum advantage of to build an outstanding economy," the former FIFA head of security told Reuters.

"If your economy and reputation are internationalised, you surely have a duty of care to that global market place, not just your own borders." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)