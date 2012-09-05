SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Four Singaporean referees were handed one-month bans after being caught officiating in another soccer tournament without permission from the country's football association (FAS).

The unnamed referees were found guilty of taking part in a promotional street football event in Thailand by a four-person FAS disciplinary committee (DC) last week.

The bans for taking part in the non-FAS sanctioned event started on Saturday.

"FAS takes a serious view on referees moonlighting, and we strongly believe that as enforcers of the law of the game, our referees must continue to set the right example by adhering to all the rules and regulations," an FAS spokesman said on Wednesday.

"This latest verdict by the referees' DC sends out a clear message to all referees and others on our strong stance against moonlighting and future cases will be dealt with more severely."

