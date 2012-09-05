SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Four Singaporean referees were
handed one-month bans after being caught officiating in another
soccer tournament without permission from the country's football
association (FAS).
The unnamed referees were found guilty of taking part in a
promotional street football event in Thailand by a four-person
FAS disciplinary committee (DC) last week.
The bans for taking part in the non-FAS sanctioned event
started on Saturday.
"FAS takes a serious view on referees moonlighting, and we
strongly believe that as enforcers of the law of the game, our
referees must continue to set the right example by adhering to
all the rules and regulations," an FAS spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"This latest verdict by the referees' DC sends out a clear
message to all referees and others on our strong stance against
moonlighting and future cases will be dealt with more severely."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)