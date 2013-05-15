May 15 Former Belarus manager Bernd Stange will take over as the head coach of Singapore on a two-year contract, the country's soccer association said on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old German, who has also coached East Germany and Iraq, will replace Radojko Avramovic, who retired after Singapore lifted Southeast Asia's Suzuki Cup in December.

"While I recognise that the task ahead will not be easy, I am confident and I believe my experience at the international level and contacts in the game will be an asset to Singapore football," Stange said in a statement.

Singapore are 165th in the FIFA world rankings. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alison Wildey)