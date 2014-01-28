Jan 28 Four Slovakian league players have been given worldwide bans for their involvement in match-fixing in the country's top flight this season, FIFA said on Tuesday.

The four players, three from bottom-of-the-table DAC Dunajska Streda, had all previously been banned by the Slovak Football Association's disciplinary committee in December.

Marian Dirnbach, who plays for lower league Moravany, was suspended for 25 years, Tomas Huber of Dunajska was given 18 years and team mate Ivan Hodur 14.

Michal Dian, another Dunajska players, was banned for 18 months. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)