Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
MFK Kosice 1 Slovan Bratislava 2
Ruzomberok 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1
Spartak Trnava 0 Podbrezova 1
Saturday, August 9
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Zilina 0
FK Senica 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Spartak Myjava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 5 3 2 0 8 3 11
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
3 Slovan Bratislava 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
6 Podbrezova 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 5 1 3 1 4 6 6
8 DAC Dunajska Streda 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
9 Spartak Trnava 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
10 Spartak Myjava 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
11 Ruzomberok 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 5 0 0 5 5 14 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation