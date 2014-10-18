Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Sunday, October 19
Slovan Bratislava Spartak Trnava Postponed
Saturday, October 18
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Ruzomberok 1
Zilina 1 FK Senica 1
Podbrezova 2 Laugaricio Trencin 2
Spartak Myjava 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 MFK Kosice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 14 9 4 1 30 13 31
-------------------------
2 Zilina 14 7 6 1 27 11 27
3 FK Senica 14 5 8 1 18 16 23
-------------------------
4 Podbrezova 14 5 3 6 14 15 18
-------------------------
5 Spartak Myjava 14 5 2 7 13 16 17
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 13 4 5 4 12 16 17
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 14 3 7 4 16 19 16
8 Slovan Bratislava 11 5 1 5 15 18 16
9 MFK Kosice 14 4 3 7 18 23 15
10 Spartak Trnava 12 4 2 6 16 15 14
11 Ruzomberok 14 2 6 6 15 21 12
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 14 2 5 7 15 26 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Slovan Bratislava v Spartak Trnava (1700) Postponed