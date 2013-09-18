Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 18 Slovan Bratislava 5 Nitra 0 Tuesday, September 17 Laugaricio Trencin 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Spartak Trnava 4 FK Senica 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 MFK Kosice 2 Ruzomberok 2 Spartak Myjava 1 Zilina 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 10 7 1 2 24 11 22 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Myjava 10 6 2 2 21 17 20 3 FK Senica 10 5 4 1 18 10 19 ------------------------- 4 Laugaricio Trencin 10 6 0 4 27 12 18 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 10 4 4 2 19 18 16 6 Spartak Trnava 10 5 1 4 15 16 16 7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 10 3 4 3 18 13 13 8 Zilina 10 3 4 3 18 17 13 9 MFK Kosice 10 3 2 5 12 10 11 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 10 3 2 5 10 19 11 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 10 1 2 7 6 26 5 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 10 0 2 8 11 30 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 21 Spartak Trnava v Slovan Bratislava (1400) Dukla Banska Bystrica v Laugaricio Trencin (1530) Nitra v FK Senica (1530) Ruzomberok v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530) Zilina v MFK Kosice (1530) ViOn Zlate Moravce v Spartak Myjava (1530)