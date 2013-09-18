Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 18
Slovan Bratislava 5 Nitra 0
Tuesday, September 17
Laugaricio Trencin 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Spartak Trnava 4
FK Senica 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
MFK Kosice 2 Ruzomberok 2
Spartak Myjava 1 Zilina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 10 7 1 2 24 11 22
-------------------------
2 Spartak Myjava 10 6 2 2 21 17 20
3 FK Senica 10 5 4 1 18 10 19
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 10 6 0 4 27 12 18
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 10 4 4 2 19 18 16
6 Spartak Trnava 10 5 1 4 15 16 16
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 10 3 4 3 18 13 13
8 Zilina 10 3 4 3 18 17 13
9 MFK Kosice 10 3 2 5 12 10 11
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 10 3 2 5 10 19 11
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 10 1 2 7 6 26 5
-------------------------
12 Nitra 10 0 2 8 11 30 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 21
Spartak Trnava v Slovan Bratislava (1400)
Dukla Banska Bystrica v Laugaricio Trencin (1530)
Nitra v FK Senica (1530)
Ruzomberok v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)
Zilina v MFK Kosice (1530)
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Spartak Myjava (1530)