April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 1
Spartak Myjava 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 24 18 3 3 51 24 57
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 24 14 4 6 56 27 46
3 Ruzomberok 24 11 4 9 44 39 37
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 24 11 4 9 34 30 37
-------------------------
5 MFK Kosice 24 10 6 8 31 27 36
6 Spartak Myjava 24 10 5 9 38 38 35
7 Spartak Trnava 24 10 5 9 31 34 35
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 24 9 5 10 27 32 32
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 24 8 6 10 36 33 30
10 Zilina 24 5 7 12 33 39 22
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 24 5 5 14 16 45 20
-------------------------
12 Nitra 24 3 6 15 23 52 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Ruzomberok v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1230)
Laugaricio Trencin v Slovan Bratislava (1300)
MFK Kosice v Nitra (1330)
FK Senica v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)
Spartak Myjava v Spartak Trnava (1700)
Monday, April 7
Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1630)