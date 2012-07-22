July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 22
MFK Kosice 1 Slovan Bratislava 0
Tatran Presov 2 FK Senica 0
Saturday, July 21
Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Nitra 1 Ruzomberok 1
Spartak Myjava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
2 Ruzomberok 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 MFK Kosice 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
-------------------------
5 Zilina 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Tatran Presov 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 Slovan Bratislava 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Spartak Trnava 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
10 Spartak Myjava 2 0 1 1 3 6 1
11 Nitra 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
-------------------------
12 FK Senica 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 21
Zilina v Spartak Trnava (1730) Postponed