Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 16
MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 0
Ruzomberok 2 Spartak Myjava 2
Podbrezova 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Spartak Trnava 5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 9 5 3 1 17 6 18
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 7 5 2 0 14 5 17
3 Slovan Bratislava 7 5 0 2 14 10 15
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 10 3 6 1 11 11 15
-------------------------
5 Podbrezova 10 4 1 5 10 11 13
6 Spartak Trnava 9 3 2 4 12 11 11
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 10 2 5 3 10 12 11
8 Spartak Myjava 10 3 2 5 9 11 11
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 9 2 5 2 7 11 11
10 Ruzomberok 10 1 5 4 9 12 8
11 MFK Kosice 10 2 2 6 13 19 8
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 9 1 5 3 8 15 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 17
Laugaricio Trencin v Zilina (1530)
Saturday, September 20
Dukla Banska Bystrica v Ruzomberok (1530)
FK Senica v Podbrezova (1530)
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Laugaricio Trencin (1530)
Spartak Myjava v MFK Kosice (1730)
Zilina v Spartak Trnava (1800)
Sunday, September 21
DAC Dunajska Streda v Slovan Bratislava (1700)