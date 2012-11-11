Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Zilina 0 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Saturday, November 10
Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Nitra 0
MFK Kosice 3 Ruzomberok 0
Spartak Myjava 1 Slovan Bratislava 2
Spartak Trnava 1 FK Senica 1
Tatran Presov 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 16 8 5 3 23 16 29
-------------------------
2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 16 7 5 4 26 17 26
3 Zilina 16 5 10 1 20 10 25
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 16 7 4 5 21 15 25
-------------------------
5 Laugaricio Trencin 16 6 6 4 22 20 24
6 MFK Kosice 16 6 5 5 19 19 23
7 Ruzomberok 15 5 5 5 15 19 20
8 Spartak Myjava 16 5 4 7 24 24 19
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 4 6 5 14 14 18
10 Tatran Presov 16 4 4 8 11 19 16
11 Spartak Trnava 16 3 6 7 14 25 15
-------------------------
12 Nitra 16 3 4 9 17 28 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation