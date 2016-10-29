UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 AS Trencin 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 FK Senica 0 Spartak Myjava 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Spartak Trnava 0 Ruzomberok 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 13 11 1 1 33 8 34 ------------------------- 2 Podbrezova 13 8 4 1 16 4 28 3 Slovan Bratislava 13 7 2 4 23 16 23 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 14 7 2 5 16 14 23 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 14 6 3 5 27 21 21 6 Spartak Trnava 14 5 5 4 16 15 20 7 AS Trencin 14 6 2 6 20 22 20 8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 14 5 4 5 14 19 19 9 FK Senica 14 3 3 8 11 17 12 10 DAC Dunajska Streda 14 2 5 7 15 23 11 11 Tatran Presov 13 2 4 7 7 22 10 ------------------------- 12 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 1 3 10 10 27 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Slovan Bratislava v Podbrezova (1420) Tatran Presov v Zilina (1630)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.