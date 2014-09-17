Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 17 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Zilina 2 Tuesday, September 16 MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 0 Ruzomberok 2 Spartak Myjava 2 Podbrezova 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Spartak Trnava 5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 10 5 4 1 19 8 19 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 8 5 3 0 16 7 18 3 Slovan Bratislava 7 5 0 2 14 10 15 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 10 3 6 1 11 11 15 ------------------------- 5 Podbrezova 10 4 1 5 10 11 13 6 Spartak Trnava 9 3 2 4 12 11 11 7 DAC Dunajska Streda 10 2 5 3 10 12 11 8 Spartak Myjava 10 3 2 5 9 11 11 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 9 2 5 2 7 11 11 10 Ruzomberok 10 1 5 4 9 12 8 11 MFK Kosice 10 2 2 6 13 19 8 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 9 1 5 3 8 15 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 20 Dukla Banska Bystrica v Ruzomberok (1530) FK Senica v Podbrezova (1530) ViOn Zlate Moravce v Laugaricio Trencin (1530) Spartak Myjava v MFK Kosice (1730) Zilina v Spartak Trnava (1800) Sunday, September 21 DAC Dunajska Streda v Slovan Bratislava (1700)