Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 3 Ruzomberok 4 Nitra 0 Zilina 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Spartak Myjava 2 Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 15 10 2 3 33 18 32 ------------------------- 2 Ruzomberok 15 8 4 3 30 23 28 3 Spartak Myjava 15 8 3 4 28 21 27 ------------------------- 4 Laugaricio Trencin 14 7 3 4 35 17 24 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 7 3 5 18 21 24 6 Spartak Trnava 15 7 2 6 22 23 23 7 FK Senica 14 6 4 4 20 14 22 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 5 5 5 24 20 20 9 MFK Kosice 15 5 3 7 20 19 18 10 Zilina 15 4 5 6 23 24 17 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 15 1 3 11 7 33 6 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 15 1 3 11 15 42 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Laugaricio Trencin v FK Senica (1330)