Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 3
Ruzomberok 4 Nitra 0
Zilina 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Spartak Myjava 2 Slovan Bratislava 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 15 10 2 3 33 18 32
-------------------------
2 Ruzomberok 15 8 4 3 30 23 28
3 Spartak Myjava 15 8 3 4 28 21 27
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 14 7 3 4 35 17 24
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 7 3 5 18 21 24
6 Spartak Trnava 15 7 2 6 22 23 23
7 FK Senica 14 6 4 4 20 14 22
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 5 5 5 24 20 20
9 MFK Kosice 15 5 3 7 20 19 18
10 Zilina 15 4 5 6 23 24 17
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 15 1 3 11 7 33 6
-------------------------
12 Nitra 15 1 3 11 15 42 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Laugaricio Trencin v FK Senica (1330)