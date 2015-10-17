Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 AS Trencin 2 Podbrezova 1 Ruzomberok 0 FK Senica 1 Spartak Myjava 0 Slovan Bratislava 2 Spartak Trnava 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Friday, October 16 ViOn Zlate Moravce 4 Zilina 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 13 10 2 1 25 10 32 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 13 8 3 2 21 11 27 3 Zilina 13 7 3 3 31 20 24 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 13 7 2 4 15 14 23 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Trnava 13 6 2 5 19 18 20 6 DAC Dunajska Streda 13 5 3 5 20 16 18 7 Ruzomberok 13 4 5 4 17 16 17 8 FK Senica 13 4 3 6 15 22 15 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 13 4 2 7 20 24 14 10 MFK Skalica 12 2 4 6 14 21 10 11 Podbrezova 13 2 2 9 18 28 8 ------------------------- 12 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 12 2 1 9 10 25 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 MFK Zemplin Michalovce v MFK Skalica (1200)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.