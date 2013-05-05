May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Laugaricio Trencin 4 Slovan Bratislava 1
Saturday, May 4
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Tatran Presov 0
FK Senica 0 Spartak Myjava 3
Ruzomberok 1 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 29 15 10 4 50 29 55
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 29 13 7 9 36 31 46
3 Laugaricio Trencin 29 11 11 7 43 32 44
-------------------------
4 MFK Kosice 28 11 9 8 35 29 42
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 29 11 8 10 31 37 41
6 Zilina 29 8 14 7 32 22 38
7 Spartak Myjava 28 9 9 10 37 34 36
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 27 9 8 10 35 34 35
9 Nitra 29 10 5 14 35 46 35
10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 7 11 11 25 29 32
11 Tatran Presov 29 7 8 14 20 38 29
-------------------------
12 Spartak Trnava 29 6 10 13 27 45 28
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation