Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Spartak Myjava 0
Podbrezova 1 Zilina 0
Spartak Trnava 2 Ruzomberok 0
Friday, August 15
Slovan Bratislava 4 FK Senica 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 4 4 0 0 10 4 12
-------------------------
2 Zilina 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
3 Laugaricio Trencin 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
-------------------------
4 Podbrezova 6 3 0 3 7 6 9
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 6 2 3 1 6 6 9
6 FK Senica 6 2 3 1 7 8 9
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
8 Spartak Trnava 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 6 1 4 1 5 7 7
10 Spartak Myjava 6 1 1 4 3 6 4
11 Ruzomberok 6 0 3 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 5 0 0 5 5 14 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Laugaricio Trencin v MFK Kosice (1700)