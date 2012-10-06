Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 FK Senica 2 Nitra 1 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Myjava 1 Zilina 1 Tatran Presov 0 Slovan Bratislava 0 Friday, October 5 MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Ruzomberok 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 12 6 4 2 18 13 22 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 12 4 7 1 18 9 19 3 FK Senica 12 6 1 5 16 12 19 ------------------------- 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 12 5 3 4 19 14 18 ------------------------- 5 Laugaricio Trencin 12 5 3 4 19 18 18 6 MFK Kosice 12 5 3 4 13 14 18 7 Spartak Myjava 12 4 3 5 18 17 15 8 Tatran Presov 12 4 3 5 9 12 15 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 12 3 5 4 11 11 14 10 Ruzomberok 12 3 5 4 11 15 14 11 Nitra 12 3 3 6 15 21 12 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 12 2 4 6 9 20 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.