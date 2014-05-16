Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, May 16 Nitra 3 Spartak Trnava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Slovan Bratislava 30 21 3 6 57 29 66 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 30 17 5 8 68 32 56 3 Spartak Trnava 31 16 5 10 46 39 53 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 30 13 6 11 43 42 45 ------------------------- 5 MFK Kosice 30 12 7 11 36 34 43 6 Spartak Myjava 30 12 6 12 43 47 42 7 Ruzomberok 30 12 5 13 47 49 41 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 30 11 7 12 44 43 40 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 10 5 15 32 41 35 10 Zilina 30 9 7 14 45 47 34 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 30 7 8 15 26 53 29 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 31 5 8 18 30 61 23 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Zilina v Laugaricio Trencin (1300) Dukla Banska Bystrica v Slovan Bratislava (1530) MFK Kosice v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530) Ruzomberok v Spartak Myjava (1530) ViOn Zlate Moravce v FK Senica (1530)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings