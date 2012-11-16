Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 MFK Kosice 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 8 5 4 27 17 29 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 16 8 5 3 23 16 29 3 Zilina 16 5 10 1 20 10 25 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 16 7 4 5 21 15 25 ------------------------- 5 Laugaricio Trencin 16 6 6 4 22 20 24 6 MFK Kosice 17 6 5 6 19 20 23 7 Ruzomberok 15 5 5 5 15 19 20 8 Spartak Myjava 16 5 4 7 24 24 19 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 4 6 5 14 14 18 10 Tatran Presov 16 4 4 8 11 19 16 11 Spartak Trnava 16 3 6 7 14 25 15 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 16 3 4 9 17 28 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Dukla Banska Bystrica v Spartak Myjava (1330) Nitra v Tatran Presov (1330) FK Senica v Slovan Bratislava (1330) Ruzomberok v Zilina (1330) Laugaricio Trencin v Spartak Trnava (1630)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.