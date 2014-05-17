Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Slovan Bratislava 2 MFK Kosice 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Ruzomberok 5 Spartak Myjava 0 Zilina 0 Laugaricio Trencin 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 FK Senica 1 Friday, May 16 Nitra 3 Spartak Trnava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Slovan Bratislava 31 22 3 6 59 30 69 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 31 18 5 8 69 32 59 3 Spartak Trnava 31 16 5 10 46 39 53 ------------------------- 4 MFK Kosice 31 13 7 11 38 35 46 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 31 13 6 12 44 44 45 6 Ruzomberok 31 13 5 13 52 49 44 7 Spartak Myjava 31 12 6 13 43 52 42 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 31 11 7 13 45 45 40 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 31 11 5 15 34 42 38 10 Zilina 31 9 7 15 45 48 34 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 31 7 8 16 27 55 29 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 31 5 8 18 30 61 23 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.