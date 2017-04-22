April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
AS Trencin 2 Ruzomberok 1
MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 24 18 4 2 68 20 58
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 25 15 3 7 43 28 48
3 AS Trencin 26 11 5 10 41 41 38
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 25 10 7 8 45 35 37
-------------------------
5 Podbrezova 24 10 7 7 27 23 37
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 25 8 10 7 31 28 34
7 Spartak Trnava 25 9 7 9 26 29 34
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 26 8 5 13 33 47 29
9 FK Senica 25 6 6 13 20 28 24
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
11 Tatran Presov 25 3 8 14 14 52 17
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Slovan Bratislava v Zilina (1320)
FK Senica v Podbrezova (1530)