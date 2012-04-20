UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, February 19 Celta Vigo 3 Osasuna 0 Real Sociedad 0 Villarreal 1 Valencia 2 Athletic Club 0 Saturday, February 18 Deportivo Coruna 0 Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0 Sevilla 2 Eibar 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4 Friday, February 17 Granada CF 4 Real Betis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1