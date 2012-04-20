April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 20
Zilina 1 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 28 15 10 3 45 25 55
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 28 15 7 6 33 20 52
3 Slovan Bratislava 27 13 9 5 38 29 48
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 27 12 10 5 37 20 46
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 27 11 7 9 31 31 40
6 Ruzomberok 27 10 9 8 36 27 39
7 Laugaricio Trencin 27 8 10 9 39 42 34
8 Nitra 27 7 12 8 29 31 33
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 27 8 8 11 34 37 32
10 MFK Kosice 27 6 7 14 22 34 25
11 Tatran Presov 27 4 10 13 15 31 22
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 27 4 1 22 15 47 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 21
MFK Kosice v Nitra (1230)
Slovan Bratislava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1330)
Laugaricio Trencin v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)
FK Senica v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1530)
Tatran Presov v Ruzomberok (1530)