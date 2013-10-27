Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Laugaricio Trencin 2 FK Senica 0 Saturday, October 26 MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 3 Ruzomberok 4 Nitra 0 Zilina 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Spartak Myjava 2 Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 15 10 2 3 33 18 32 ------------------------- 2 Ruzomberok 15 8 4 3 30 23 28 3 Laugaricio Trencin 15 8 3 4 37 17 27 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 15 8 3 4 28 21 27 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 7 3 5 18 21 24 6 Spartak Trnava 15 7 2 6 22 23 23 7 FK Senica 15 6 4 5 20 16 22 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 5 5 5 24 20 20 9 MFK Kosice 15 5 3 7 20 19 18 10 Zilina 15 4 5 6 23 24 17 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 15 1 3 11 7 33 6 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 15 1 3 11 15 42 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.