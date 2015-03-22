Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Ruzomberok 1 Zilina 1 Saturday, March 21 AS Trencin 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 MFK Kosice 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Slovan Bratislava 2 Podbrezova 1 Spartak Trnava 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Friday, March 20 FK Senica 1 Spartak Myjava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 23 14 5 4 46 23 47 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 23 12 9 2 46 17 45 3 Spartak Trnava 23 10 7 6 37 21 37 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 23 11 2 10 29 32 35 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 23 8 10 5 30 30 34 6 Spartak Myjava 23 9 3 11 25 32 30 7 MFK Kosice 23 8 5 10 30 36 29 8 DAC Dunajska Streda 23 6 10 7 25 30 28 9 Podbrezova 23 6 7 10 23 27 25 10 Ruzomberok 23 5 9 9 28 34 24 11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 23 5 6 12 16 38 21 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 23 3 9 11 23 38 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.