Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Slovan Bratislava 1
Zilina 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Saturday, November 29
MFK Kosice 2 Ruzomberok 1
Spartak Myjava 2 Laugaricio Trencin 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Podbrezova 0
Friday, November 28
FK Senica 1 Spartak Trnava 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 19 11 7 1 42 14 40
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 19 11 4 4 38 22 37
3 FK Senica 19 7 9 3 24 24 30
-------------------------
4 Spartak Myjava 19 9 2 8 22 22 29
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 18 7 5 6 26 18 26
6 Slovan Bratislava 17 8 1 8 22 26 25
7 MFK Kosice 19 6 4 9 24 31 22
8 Podbrezova 19 5 6 8 19 22 21
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 19 4 9 6 22 26 21
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 18 5 5 8 14 28 20
11 Ruzomberok 19 3 7 9 22 30 16
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 19 3 7 9 20 32 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation