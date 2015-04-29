Soccer-Brazil top FIFA rankings for first time in seven years
ZURICH, April 6 Five-times world champions Brazil have returned to what they will consider their rightful place at the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Podbrezova 2 Spartak Myjava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 27 18 5 4 55 25 59 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 27 15 9 3 55 20 54 3 Spartak Trnava 27 12 8 7 41 23 44 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 27 10 10 7 41 35 40 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Bratislava 27 12 3 12 32 37 39 6 Spartak Myjava 27 11 4 12 32 38 37 7 Ruzomberok 28 8 9 11 33 37 33 8 MFK Kosice 28 9 6 13 35 45 33 9 Podbrezova 27 7 8 12 28 36 29 10 DAC Dunajska Streda 27 6 11 10 27 38 29 11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 27 7 7 13 23 45 28 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 27 3 10 14 26 49 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 4 Slovan Bratislava v FK Senica (1515) Spartak Trnava v Ruzomberok (1700)
ZURICH, April 6 Five-times world champions Brazil have returned to what they will consider their rightful place at the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years.
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Atletico Huila 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 10 8 2 0 21 4 26 2 Independiente Medellin 11 8 1 2 21 11 25 3 Jaguares 11 5 3 3 9 9 18 4 Millonarios 11 5 2 4 16 8 17 5 Alianza Petrolera 11 5 2 4 15 15 17 6 La Equidad 11 5 2 4 9 9 17 7 Pa
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Emelec 0 El Nacional 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 8 4 4 0 11 3 16 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 8 4 4 0 10 4 16 3 Universidad Catolica 8 4 3 1 17 8 15 4 Independiente del Valle 8 3 5 0 10 5 14 5 Deportivo Cuenca 8 2 4 2 8 7 10 6 Macara 8 2 4 2 7 7 10