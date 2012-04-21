April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Slovak championship on Saturday.
Laugaricio Trencin 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
FK Senica 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
MFK Kosice 1 Nitra 2
Slovan Bratislava 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Tatran Presov 1 Ruzomberok 1
Friday, April 20
Zilina 1 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 28 15 10 3 45 25 55
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 28 15 7 6 33 20 52
3 Slovan Bratislava 28 14 9 5 41 29 51
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 28 12 11 5 37 20 47
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 28 10 10 8 37 28 40
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 11 7 10 31 34 40
7 Laugaricio Trencin 28 9 10 9 41 43 37
8 Nitra 28 8 12 8 31 32 36
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 28 8 9 11 34 37 33
10 MFK Kosice 28 6 7 15 23 36 25
11 Tatran Presov 28 4 11 13 16 32 23
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 28 4 1 23 16 49 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation