Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 1
FK Senica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1
MFK Kosice 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Zilina 1 Nitra 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 Ruzomberok 1
Spartak Myjava 2 Tatran Presov 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 8 5 2 1 11 7 17
-------------------------
2 Zilina 8 3 4 1 11 5 13
3 MFK Kosice 8 4 1 3 10 10 13
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 8 3 3 2 11 9 12
-------------------------
5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 8 3 3 2 7 5 12
6 Nitra 8 3 3 2 11 10 12
7 Laugaricio Trencin 8 3 2 3 13 11 11
8 Tatran Presov 8 3 1 4 7 8 10
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
10 Spartak Myjava 8 2 2 4 8 12 8
11 FK Senica 8 2 1 5 8 11 7
-------------------------
12 Spartak Trnava 7 0 4 3 4 11 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 2
Spartak Trnava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1700)