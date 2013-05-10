May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 10
FK Senica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 29 15 10 4 50 29 55
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 30 14 7 9 37 31 49
3 Laugaricio Trencin 30 11 11 8 43 33 44
-------------------------
4 MFK Kosice 28 11 9 8 35 29 42
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 29 11 8 10 31 37 41
6 Spartak Myjava 29 10 9 10 39 35 39
7 Zilina 29 8 14 7 32 22 38
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 9 8 11 36 36 35
9 Nitra 29 10 5 14 35 46 35
10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 7 11 11 25 29 32
11 Tatran Presov 29 7 8 14 20 38 29
-------------------------
12 Spartak Trnava 29 6 10 13 27 45 28
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 11
MFK Kosice v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1530)
Slovan Bratislava v Ruzomberok (1530)
Spartak Myjava v Tatran Presov (1730)
Sunday, May 12
Spartak Trnava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1230)