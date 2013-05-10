May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, May 10 FK Senica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 29 15 10 4 50 29 55 ------------------------- 2 FK Senica 30 14 7 9 37 31 49 3 Laugaricio Trencin 30 11 11 8 43 33 44 ------------------------- 4 MFK Kosice 28 11 9 8 35 29 42 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 29 11 8 10 31 37 41 6 Spartak Myjava 29 10 9 10 39 35 39 7 Zilina 29 8 14 7 32 22 38 8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 9 8 11 36 36 35 9 Nitra 29 10 5 14 35 46 35 10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 7 11 11 25 29 32 11 Tatran Presov 29 7 8 14 20 38 29 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 29 6 10 13 27 45 28 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 MFK Kosice v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1530) Slovan Bratislava v Ruzomberok (1530) Spartak Myjava v Tatran Presov (1730) Sunday, May 12 Spartak Trnava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1230)