April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
FK Senica 1 Podbrezova 1
Slovan Bratislava 0 Zilina 1
Saturday, April 22
AS Trencin 2 Ruzomberok 1
MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Zilina 25 19 4 2 69 20 61
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 26 15 3 8 43 29 48
3 Podbrezova 25 10 8 7 28 24 38
-------------------------
4 AS Trencin 26 11 5 10 41 41 38
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 25 10 7 8 45 35 37
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 25 8 10 7 31 28 34
7 Spartak Trnava 25 9 7 9 26 29 34
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 26 8 5 13 33 47 29
9 FK Senica 26 6 7 13 21 29 25
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
11 Tatran Presov 25 3 8 14 14 52 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup