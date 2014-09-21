Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Slovan Bratislava 1
Saturday, September 20
Dukla Banska Bystrica 3 Ruzomberok 1
FK Senica 1 Podbrezova 1
Zilina 1 Spartak Trnava 0
Spartak Myjava 0 MFK Kosice 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Laugaricio Trencin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 11 6 4 1 20 8 22
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
3 Slovan Bratislava 8 5 1 2 15 11 16
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 11 3 7 1 12 12 16
-------------------------
5 Podbrezova 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 2 6 3 11 13 12
7 Spartak Trnava 10 3 2 5 12 12 11
8 MFK Kosice 11 3 2 6 15 19 11
9 Spartak Myjava 11 3 2 6 9 13 11
10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 10 2 5 3 11 16 11
11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 10 2 5 3 7 12 11
-------------------------
12 Ruzomberok 11 1 5 5 10 15 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation